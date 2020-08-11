Metro & Crime

Robbers storm Kwara hotel, kill one, injure manag

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

One person was feared killed during a robbery at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday night.

 

A witness said the yet-to-be-identified victim was a middle-aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located on Sultan Road, off Taiwo Road. The witness said: “The robbers, numbering five and all wearing black, stormed the hotel about 8:40p.m., shooting sporadically in the air. We all scampered for safety.

 

“They ransacked everywhere, taking phones of customers and money, among other valuables. We had to run inside the toilet to hide. “When we came out after the robbery, we met the body of a middle-aged man and the manager in a pool of blood.

 

The manager was immediately rushed to the Ilorin General Hospital for treatment.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi, couldn’t confirm the incident. Okasanmi said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

