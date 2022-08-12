Robbery Attacks: Ogun Police order hawkers to vacate Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has ordered hawkers on the Long Bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway way to vacate the place.

The directive followed the recent armed robbery attacks on motorists and passengers plying the road.

Gunmen had on Tuesday and Wednesday laid siege on the highway, robbing road users of their valuables.

The police attributed the robbery attacks to the on going construction work at the Kara end of the Long Bridge.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta Friday, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has directed the command’s tactical teams to move to the area and compliment the efforts of the divisional policemen in patrolling the area.

According to Oyeyemi, the robbers, who usually disguise as hawkers, have taken advantage of the gridlock on the highway due to ongoing construction work to attack motorists and passengers.

Oyeyemi said: “It has also been discovered that some of the hoodlums are pretending to be hawking goods on the bridge during gridlock and using the opportunity to carry out robbery operations.

“To this end, the command is hereby using this medium to warn all those hawking goods on the bridge to quit with immediate effect in order to sanitise the environment and deter the criminals from perpetrating crime on that bridge and anywhere around.”

