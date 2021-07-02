Robbery: Court acquits man three years after conviction

Justice John Adeyeye of an Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday discharged and acquitted a 21-year-old man, Thomas Malachy. Adeyeye said the prosecution failed to prove the ingredients of the offence beyond reasonable doubt He said: “In this case, the prosecution failed to link the defendant with the charge with credible, cogent and convincing evidence, and has not proved all the ingredients of the offence beyond reasonable doubt. The defendant is entitled to be discharged and acquitted. I acquit and discharge him accordingly.” Malachy allegedly committed an offence of armed robbery on November 16, 2018 at Iworoko-Ekiti when he was wrongly accused to have armed himself with a locally- made gun to rob one Kolawole Damilola of her phones, laptop computers and N57,000, contrary to Section 1(2) (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap, R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. The prosecutor, H. A. Adeyemi, called five witnesses and tendered phones, shoes, statements of the defendant and the victim among others as exhibits. The defendant spoke in his own defence through his counsel, Michael Afolayan, who argued that the charges against his client were on mere suspicion. He called no witness.

