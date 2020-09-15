Robbery: Family clears air on detention, arrest of Abiola’s sons

Days after two sons of the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, the late MKO Abiola, Kassim and Aliyu, were arrested and detained over a robbery incident that took place at their father’s residence on September 2, the family of late M.K.O. Abiola yesterday cleared air on the matter.

Thefamily, whobelievedKassim and Aliyu were unlawfully arrestedanddetainedattheSpecialAnti- RobberySquadinIkeja following an alleged complaint by their step-mum, Adebisi Abiola, after the robbery incident bemoaned speed at which a fundamental rights action was instituted on behalf of the detained sons while the family was making frantic efforts to get them police administrative bail.

In a statement jointly issued by the Abiola family’s Secretary, Engr. Rahmon Abiola, a younger brother to M.K.O. and their lawyer, Barrister Debo Adeleke, expressed the family’s displeasure at the speed such fundamental right action was allegedly instituted on behalf of the detained Abiola’s sons.

They specifically dismissed insinuations that members of Abiola’s family, including Chief Adebisi Abiola in whose bedroom the robbery took place initiated the arrest and detention of the Abiola’s sons by the police.

The statement reads: “The police subsequently arrested Mr. Kassim Abiola, Mr. Aliu Abiola and seven others for further questioning regarding theinvestigationof therobbery incident which the police suspected to have been carried out through the active connivance of a member of the family or staff considering the ease with which such an ugly armed robbery incidentwascarried out.”

Like this: Like Loading...