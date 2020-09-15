News

Robbery: Family clears air on detention, arrest of Abiola’s sons

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede Comment(0)

Days after two sons of the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, the late MKO Abiola, Kassim and Aliyu, were arrested and detained over a robbery incident that took place at their father’s residence on September 2, the family of late M.K.O. Abiola yesterday cleared air on the matter.

 

Thefamily, whobelievedKassim and Aliyu were unlawfully arrestedanddetainedattheSpecialAnti- RobberySquadinIkeja following an alleged complaint by their step-mum, Adebisi Abiola, after the robbery incident bemoaned speed at which a fundamental rights action was instituted on behalf of the detained sons while the family was making frantic efforts to get them police administrative bail.

 

In a statement jointly issued by the Abiola family’s Secretary, Engr. Rahmon Abiola, a younger brother to M.K.O. and their lawyer, Barrister Debo Adeleke, expressed the family’s displeasure at the speed such fundamental right action was allegedly instituted on behalf of the detained Abiola’s sons.

 

They specifically dismissed insinuations that members of Abiola’s family, including Chief Adebisi Abiola in whose bedroom the robbery took place initiated the arrest and detention of the Abiola’s sons by the police.

 

The statement reads: “The police subsequently arrested Mr. Kassim Abiola, Mr. Aliu Abiola and seven others for further questioning regarding theinvestigationof therobbery incident which the police suspected to have been carried out through the active connivance of a member of the family or staff considering the ease with which such an ugly armed robbery incidentwascarried out.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Virgin Atlantic returns to Lagos Sept.10 with new A350-1000

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

After a five-month hiatus, Virgin Atlantic will be welcoming travellers back on-board as it makes a return back to Lagos on September 10. A statement from the carrier said to ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic is implementing additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and when […]
News

Kano traffic agency: Gunmen plan to attack us

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

  T he Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Danagundi, has said that his men deserted the roads last Sunday following intelligence reports that some gunmen had concluded plans to attack them.     He said based on such security report, the agency asked its men not to report to duty, […]
News

COVID-19: Australia wrestles with second-wave, 17 more dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia recorded a further 17 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday but infections in the hard-hit state of Victoria, the site of all the latest deaths, are showing a downward trend, authorities said on Sunday. Other than in Victoria, which accounts for over 80% of Australia’s COVID-19 deaths due to a second wave of infections, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: