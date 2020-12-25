Robbery: ‘I wanted to feature Davido, Runtown in my album’

A 23-year-old student of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Dare Williams, told the police that he went into robbery to raise money to feature David or Runtown in his music.

The suspect, who was arrested for allegedly snatching a car from a hailing service driver, said he was desperate to raise enough money to pay Davido or Runtown to feature in his own album. Williams said he had tried all available means to raise the money, but embraced robbery when it didn’t yield the expected results.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said Williams, an upcoming artiste, lured his friend, Bethel Chukwuocha (18), to snatch the Toyota Corolla car from the driver, Clement Aniegbe, on December 21, while armed with a kitchen knife.

The suspects then ordered a driver from Lekki to Gbagada. While on their way to their supposed destination, the suspects threatened the driver with the knife and then sedated him, making it easy for them to escape with his car and mobile phone.

Odumosu said Wiliams, who claimed he had gone around seeking help to raise money for his music project, said his plan was to sell the vehicle for N1 million and use the money to advance his music career.

He said: “They used a knife and some substances suspected to be sedatives to weaken the victim. The suspects claimed to be students of the Federal College of Education, Yaba, Lagos.

The suspects were later arrested by police detectives attached to Sabo Police Station, on Tuesday, December 22, at Sabo while on their routine patrol. “The detectives recovered the car and the knife used for the operation from them.” Meanwhile, Chukuocha, on his own, said Williams lured him to the operation.

The suspect claimed that it was when they wanted to rob the driver he got to know what they were doing.

He said: “When we left home, my thought was that we were going to someone to get money from a friend. That was the impression my friend gave me. It was when we got to the middle of the road that Williams brought out a knife and substances suspected to be sedatives to sedate the driver.

The driver slept off. Before he realised what was happening to him, we had gone with the car. I regret my action. “We are both students. I don’t know how my parents would feel seeing me in this position. I am afraid my action may lead to my mother’s death.

What I did was shameful; I sincerely regret my action.” However, the Police Commissioner, Odumosu, said the case was still under investigation. He said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...