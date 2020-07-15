Metro & Crime

Robbery letter: Your plan won't work, Police tell bandits in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command, Wednesday told robbers planning to launch operation in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state that their plan will boomerang.
The command said it will not allow criminals to hatch their plans in the ancient city.
Robbers reportedly wrote to the community notifying them of their planned visit for their operation.
The robbers also wrote to one of the old generation banks in the area. The said letter to the community and the bank is causing panic in the area.
But the state police command said any attempt by criminals to perpetuate any form of dastardly act in the area would be vehemently resisted.
The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah stated this while reacting to the said letter.
“Whether the letter is known or unknown, every incident of crime will be tracked and tackled by the State Police Command. We are working in collaboration with other security forces including vigilantes to track down hoodlums and anybody that wants to cause confusion in the state.
“We want warn them to steer clear of Ebonyi State. Whether the plan is real or fake, it must boomerang. No kidnapping case in Ebonyi has lasted beyond more than three hours, because we have a network of policing, even down to the local government and community levels.
“The pressure from our men will not allow them to hatch their plans. Ebonyi, I repeat is not a safe haven for criminals. We are in collaboration with those that matter in the security architecture of the state. The members of the public should go about their normal businesses and report any suspicious movement or individuals to the Police,” she said.

