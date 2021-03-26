Metro & Crime

Robbery: Two brothers, friend sentenced to death

An Ondo State High Court yesterday sentenced two brothers and their friend to death for armed robbery. The brothers, Sunday Isaac, Lucky Isaac and their friend, Ovie Nana, who are to die by hanging, were convicted for robbing their victims of mobile phone, cash and other valuables seven years ago. They were convicted by Justice Yemi Fasanmi of the State High Court sitting at the Olokuta Medium Correctional facility premises in Akure.

Sunday and Lucky, both farmers and Ovie, an Okada rider, armed with dangerous weapons, including a gun on December 11, 2013, robbed residents of Bolorunduro in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state and dispossessed them of properties including a motorcycle. Following their arrest in 2014, the trio were first arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy and serial robberies. The charges were, however, amended to six by the leave of the court vide the Amendment Information in April, 2019. Their offences are contrary to and punishable under the Criminal laws of the state and Robbery and Firearms Laws of the Federation.

Our Reporters

