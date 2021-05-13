News

Robby Clark On The Importance Of Developing Your Listening Skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Robby Clark is the CEO of SID Developments, a real estate company dedicated to creating value in cities across Ontario. In addition to his real estate company, Robby also founded eFresh Meals, a meal prep company, Lawn Care Alert, a landscaping company & several others.
Starting one successful business is challenging, let alone many. However, Robby managed to recognize and develop certain habits that helped him scale his businesses.
Commit to Listening
“Listening is a superpower,” Robby says. “I can’t stress how important it is to develop your active listening abilities, especially when you have to lead a team of individuals.”
Every business owner should be aware that it is part of their job to listen and learn how their team members communicate. It is up to the business owner to adapt their communication style to make sure it matches the needs of their team. “Everybody on your team is unique, and so are their communication preferences. You need to learn what makes every team member of yours tick,” Robby advises.
Commit to Communication
In addition to developing one’s listening skills, Robby Clark believes that it is vital to work on communication skills.
“Communicate your goals well to your executive team. If you don’t have an executive team, communicate it to your management. You need to be able to communicate your goals efficiently or nothing happens” Robby says.
Commit to Learning
Every entrepreneur should take time to deepen their expertise, no matter how long they are in the industry. As Robby points out, his most significant challenges on his path to success were lack of education and knowledge. “Everything I’ve ever achieved could be done now in a fraction the time it took, due to my knowledge and experience I’ve gained through books and, of course, trial and error,” Robby explains.
As Robby points out, entrepreneurs don’t have to obtain a master’s degree or Ph.D. to be considered knowledgeable, Robby did not graduate highschool. It is much more important to read & absorb as much practical information As you can. That way, you will be able to identify gaps in markets and seize new opportunities to provide value.
Commit to Yourself
“It is impossible to lead a team of people and grow a business if you don’t care for yourself,” Robby says. “You need to make time for yourself. Read everyday, daydream you ideas into existence & try to pay attention to your physical and mental health.”
Robby also recommends all entrepreneurs set aside time every week for hobbies and enjoyable activities. “Doing things you love is an excellent way to take a break from the pressure of being a business owner,” he says.
In addition to running his companies, Robby plans to develop a platform where he can provide financial education for the youth. Robby currently shares excellent tips and entrepreneurial advice on his Instagram. Please remember that Robby Clark is not a financial advisor and invest at your own risk.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa orders oil commission to deliver people-oriented projects

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to execute projects that will add value to the socio-economic lives of people in the oil bearing communities in the state. The governor, while inaugurating a new member of the Commission, Mr. Bright Abeke in Asaba yesterday to replace […]
News

NCAC, NTA partner to fight rape

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) have decide to join forces together in the war against rape, which of recent has become common place in the country. This agreement was reached during a parley between the Director Generals of NCAC, Otunba Segun and that of NTA, Mallam Yakubu […]
News

Nigeria lagging behind in $11trn digital economy -NITDA

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, has lamented that Nigeria was lagging behind in the world’s $11 trillion digital economy, in spite of her huge population and potentials. Inuwa made the lamentation in Abuja, when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica