Robert Nickell on what you really need to build a potent remote-access team

2020 was the year remote work took center stage. Many companies started considering or implementing remote work in its early stages. Still, it became a full-blown strategy to survive, as lockdowns and restrictions swept the world in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. A staggering amount of workers have expressed they would like the ability to continue remote work, and with the apparent benefits, companies are also considering it. Here, CEO & Founder of Rocket Station, Robert Nickell, shares what he thinks is an effective way to establish an efficient remote team.

“Remote teams are the way of the future,” states Robert. “Whether large or small, companies are facing the reality that they must be equipped with remote working capabilities.” Robert Nickell says he has helped countless companies build sustainable working strategies, and he explains how to make remote-working a reality in 2021.

  1. Prioritize communication

“Communication is key, especially when it comes to remote teams,” says Robert Nickell. “Ensure that your employees are communicating well and have access to each other. Open communication promotes a culture of transparency, and you want everyone working together to be on the same page.”

  1. Be clear about goals

“Goals hold people accountable. When goals are set and clear from the beginning, you are creating an atmosphere of accountability, letting success drive itself,” states Robert. “If you build an environment where people can work with little to no oversight, your employees can complete their tasks from anywhere.”

  1. Invest in the right tools

“Technology has been the ultimate catalyst to remote work,” explains Robert Nickell. “With the right tools, the set-up for remote teams should lend itself seamlessly to a positive working environment. With the advancements we have in technology today, we have options at our fingertips expanding the traditional boundaries of the office.”
Since 2018, Robert Nickell and Rocket Station have been building remote teams for several companies, and they believe that they uniquely understand the needs of organizations and employees in the new normal. “Remote work is changing our views on productivity,” states Robert. “And we are seeing people get more work done more efficiently.” By increasing connectivity and promoting morale, Robert Nickell embraces virtual work, setting companies up for success.

