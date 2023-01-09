Sports

Roberto Martinez named new Portugal coach

Posted on

 

Former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been named the new manager of Portugal’s national squad, the country’s football federation (FPF) said on Monday.
“I appreciate the enthusiasm and ambition with which he (Martinez) received the invitation,” FPF President Fernando Gomes told a news conference. “This is an important moment for the national team”
*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

