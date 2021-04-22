News

Robin Janssens’ Take on the Social Accountability of Global Enterprises

Entrepreneurs fall under different schools of thought. Robin Janssens believes in having multiple businesses instead of growing only in one niche. He has created an impressive umbrella with his marketing and accounting agencies, plus an Uber driving school. Each of these areas has something very significant in common: a role in our society.

Companies need promotion, people need financial services, and Uber has been a gift for people who don’t own a car. Janssens has established his companies as services to society and would like to see other businesses incorporate this social responsibility. Yet Janssens sets a high bar even for himself as he strives to create a modern and innovative ecosystem for each of his industries. In a sense, reinventing these industries is a form of social accountability.
While improving on services that benefit the population is good for the public, it is also good for the businesses. Janssens has created a methodology for scaling businesses very quickly. His ecosystems are designed on every aspect of success: marketing, sales, employees, data science, and delivery. Today, Janssens’s companies are among the most successful in France.

He credits his partner Hamza, who has been with him from Day 1 to helping balance out the good and bad sides of his business personality. Janssens emphasizes the importance of having a good partner who can provide strengths to replace the other person’s weaknesses. It looks like Hamza was the perfect pick as Janssens now has over 100 employees and more than ten companies, with each entity scaled to revenues in the millions.
Robin Janssens’s message is as simple as it is effective: enterprises need to focus on social accountability. There is a new generation of customers out there with an equally new set of values and standards they look for in a business. If you meet those standards, you have taken the first step on a journey to success.

