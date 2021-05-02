Sports

Robinson Opong ready to represent Hoopers at the BAL

Ahead of the inaugural Basketball Africa League, new signing for Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, Robinson Odoch Opong has said he is ready to represent the club in Kigali, Rwanda.

 

It will be recalled that Opong was signed to be the replacement for injured 2015 NBA Champion, with Golden State Warriors, Festus Ezeli.

 

Speaking for the first time since he was announced as a player for the Hoopers, the Ugandan international anticipate representing the KingsMen during BAL, stating that there was no way he would have rejected the offer.

 

“When the offer came, it felt like the right thing to do. Now I can’t wait to get out there and represent the club and its fans in Kigali,” he said.

 

After sealing deals for four players, some fans have said the KingsMen should be able to get at least a podium finish, but Opong says the player ’s health will be a major factor that could decide their title ambitions.

 

“I think we have what it takes to make a push in the tournament. I pray that everyone stays healthy so we can accomplish big things together.”

 

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and FIBA are partners for the Basketball Africa League, reacting to this partnership, the aforementioned Ugandan international, feels it is a privilege to play in a competition of that magnitude.

 

“I think it’s huge. I’m really glad that the NBA has invested in Africa. The BAL and the NBA working together will only help elevate our sport in our continent.”

Robinson Odoch Opong is no-stranger when it comes to playing on the African soil as he represented his country, Uganda at the 2017 Afrobasket Championship and 2021 Afrobasket Qualifiers.

 

He also played for Mozambican side Ferroviario Beira at the 2019 Africa Basketball League. His experience will give Rivers Hoopers a great boost ahead of BAL which tips off on May 16th.

