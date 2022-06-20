Business

Robust International Commodities Ltd registers N20bn CP programme on FMDQ Exchange

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the registration of the Robust International Commodities Limited N20.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform.

 

According to a press release, Robust International Commodities Limited (the Issuer) is an entity incorporated under Robust International Group — an organisation that is engaged in the international trading of agricultural commodities such as cashew nuts, sesame seeds, rice, maize and gum arabic, amongst others.

 

The statement further said that the CP Programme, which is sponsored by Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, positions the Issuer to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian DCM, through CP issues within its CP Programme limit.

 

Speaking on the successful CP Programme registration, the Chairman and Managing Director, Robust International Commodities Limited, Mr. Raaghavan Naarayan, stated: “We are delighted with the successful registration of our N20.00 billion Commercial Paper Programme with FMDQ Exchange. This milestone affirms our ambition to harness the Nigerian capital market in funding our operations and strategy.”

 

Also commenting on the Registration, the Executive Director, Robust International Commodities Limited, Mr. Vishanth Narayan, said: “We remain steadfast in our objective to unlock value for our stakeholders. As a leading player in procurement, sourcing, distributions, supplying, buying, selling and dealing in various agricultural commodities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank, HFN sign MoU on digitisation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading lender to the healthcare industry and the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will enable the lender to provide finance for further digitisation of operations of members of HFN as well as offer financial advisory services to them.   Speaking at the signing […]
Business

Why FG slashed gas-to-power price – Sylva

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Adeola Yusuf More facts have emerged on Federal Government’s policy to reduce gas to power price from $2.50 to $2.18 with immediate effect. President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier announced the reduction while declaring open the 2021 Gas Sector Stakeholders (Ajaokuta-Kaduna- Kano, AKK Gas Pipeline Project) Forum held in Kano.   A statement from the Ministry […]
Business

Verve offers cardholders shopping discounts in new promo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has announced the launch of the “Verve Supersaver Promo” in collaboration with Ebeano and Addide supermarkets to reward Verve cardholders with exciting discounts. According to a press release, the promo, which is billed to run from March to April 2022, will see Verve cardholders enjoy a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica