Robust International Commodities Ltd registers N20bn CP programme on FMDQ Exchange

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the registration of the Robust International Commodities Limited N20.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on its platform.

According to a press release, Robust International Commodities Limited (the Issuer) is an entity incorporated under Robust International Group — an organisation that is engaged in the international trading of agricultural commodities such as cashew nuts, sesame seeds, rice, maize and gum arabic, amongst others.

The statement further said that the CP Programme, which is sponsored by Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, positions the Issuer to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian DCM, through CP issues within its CP Programme limit.

Speaking on the successful CP Programme registration, the Chairman and Managing Director, Robust International Commodities Limited, Mr. Raaghavan Naarayan, stated: “We are delighted with the successful registration of our N20.00 billion Commercial Paper Programme with FMDQ Exchange. This milestone affirms our ambition to harness the Nigerian capital market in funding our operations and strategy.”

Also commenting on the Registration, the Executive Director, Robust International Commodities Limited, Mr. Vishanth Narayan, said: “We remain steadfast in our objective to unlock value for our stakeholders. As a leading player in procurement, sourcing, distributions, supplying, buying, selling and dealing in various agricultural commodities.

