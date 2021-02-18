Roche partners FLAC on cancer awareness

Roche Nigeria and the First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) – a coalition of past and present First Ladies across Nigeria actively working together to harmonise existing efforts towards improving cancer care in their respective states recently announce their partnership, which has been in existence for about four years, to achieve cancer prioritisation in Nigeria.

This partnership solidifies previous collaborations and seeks to have a longterm relationship in improving outcomes, together with reducing morbidity and mortality rates associated with noncommunicable diseases (NDC), specifically breast and cervical cancer. Additionally, the partnership seeks to integrate multiple priority areas of action to reduce mortality rates with the above cancers through advocacy campaigns, programmes focused at public education, screening, health care system strengthening, funding and reimbursement models.

To mark the World Cancer Day on the 4th of February, FLAC and their NGO’s held a virtual walk in line with this year’s theme of ‘I Am and I Will’ and they encouraged other stakeholders to join in the fight against cancer by marking the day as well.

