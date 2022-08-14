Rock dreadlocks like Uti Nwachukwu

In the Nigerian entertainment circle, former Big Brother Africa All Stars winner, actor and television host, Uti Nwachukwu, has one of the longest well maintained dreadlocks hairstyle.

In fact, there is a saying out there that ‘if you must wear dreadlocks, rock it like Uti’. Dreadlocks are referred to as one of the most tedious and expensive hairstyles to maintain.

Yet, Uti makes it look like it’s a walk in the park. For a hairstyle he has rocked for over 10 years, Uti will readily tell you that no movie role can make him take the big chop, but maybe, just maybe a few bags of dollar bills can make him think about it.

Added to his exceptional taste in fashion, his long dreadlocks have come to be his style identity. They are a few tips on how best to maintain dreadlocks. When wearing dreadlocks, wash your hair at least, once a week or once every two weeks in the saloon.

Don’t forget to inter-lock the dreads once every 3 weeks or every month to take care of the under growth. Braid into cornrows for protective and switching style moments.

For extra shine and clean looking dreadlocks, always apply oil, brush your edges before leaving the home.

