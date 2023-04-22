Rock fancy, avant-garde sunglasses like Denrele Edun

The ever eccentric, vivacious, television star, Denrele Edun has many style identity that has kept him constantly in the face of his fans. No matter how different, bizzrre, or unique Denrele’s total look is, he is hard to ignore and there is always something on his outfit that can spark creativity. His heavy-duty boots, the dramatic outfits that has no rivals or competition, the hairstyles (especially the type that straight men cannot dare to wear) and then the sunglasses. When it comes to r o c k i n g sunglasses that are experimental, unique with odd shapes, Denrele Edun is the king. His style is often described as ‘What others find weird is my forte’. There are sunglasses that ‘Mr Crazy stylish man’ wears that many argue if he can see clearly in them. While some are rated to worth millions in the bank, a few others are just eyewe a r s D e n – r e l e picks o f f t h e wrack of sung l a s s e s street vendor. No one rocks the sunglasses like him who has chosen to be different when it comes to fashion. This is why he is the glam dude to look out for in Nigeria’s entertainment circle