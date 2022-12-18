Rock the bushy beard like Noble Igwe, Yomi Makun

If you belong to the group of men that don’t like the clean shave, then fashion blogger, Noble Igwe and top fashion designer, Yomi Makun, should be your role models when it comes to wearing the ‘bushy beard’ with pride. Wearing full facial hair became trendy after American rapper, Rick Ross, invaded the music space with his hip hop music and his personal style. The men, who loved the full beard started getting bold by finding ways to make it complement their look. Yomi Makun, who is the owner of Yomi Casual fashion brand once said that there is something manly about wearing a full beard. “It separates the men from the boys,” he said. Yomi Makun also went ahead to unveil beard oil for men who love facial hair but are finding it difficult to grow and groom it. Wearing full beard is one of the best ways to change your looks once in a while. Speaking with Noble Igwe, the man who has never been spotted with a clean shaved face, had this to say about the rave for bushy beard. “I have always had beard way before it became popular. I don’t think there is anything manly attached to it. I just feel if you are okay with facial hair, you should wear it with pride. I am very hairy. I have hair all over my back and I can’t keep shaving all the time. You have to do what works for you. I also have this belief that anyone that can keep a clean beard can take care of people. It takes a lot to maintain a clean beard. So, if you see a man who keeps a clean beard and he is nasty to his wife, then the man has a problem. People, who keep beards take time to keep it neat, make sure it’s nurtured and well moisturised. If you can do that, then you should be able to take care of people around you.”

