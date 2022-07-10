Rock three-piece-suit like Mai Atafo

There is a lot to learn from Nigeria’s foremost contemporary fashion designer, Ohimai Atafo, popularly referred to as Mai. One of those is his unappologetical way of serving three-piece suit.

He is like the fashion suit demi-god. He does not just serve hottest looks in suits, his fashion brand, Mai Atafo also makes sure that grooms-to-be and brides-to-be does not fall short of their looks on their big day.

When you scroll through Mai Atafo’s social media pages, it’s like flipping through men’s fashion catalogue To look dashing and debonair in threepiece like the Mighty Mai, there are a few things to consider.

Find the right size:

Finding suits that fit to the teeth is not a walk in the park. You must categorise yourself in the class of men who go for the best when it comes to your suit.

Do not just settle for anything because a suit that fits, sets the men apart from the boys.

Be confident

Work on the abs to be a little trim.

Three-piece fits all kinds of body but if you are feeling less confident in your physic, you may try to diet, or workout a little to get your confidence back.

Wear a great smile:

One of the best accessories fashion dapper Mai has is his smile.

There is a colour for every man:

Yes, black, gray and navy blue are unique, but you will agree these days that there are suit colours that are just irresistible. Find that colour that gives your personality an edge.

Stand straight, no slouching

A man emanates good aura when his posture shows confidence. Even if your height falls short of 5’9, standing straight with shoulders high always makes you look taller.

