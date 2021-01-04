Rockefeller appoints Nigerians as directors

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) has appointed Henrietta Bankole-Olusina as its country’s programme director for Nigeria. In a statement by the organisation, Adedeji Oguntonade and Segilola Adeola were also appointed as directors to drive an effort to support an enabling regulatory environment.

Bankole-Olusina, would liaise with regulators to strengthen policies and regulations that would drive financial inclusion. Prior to this appointment, she was head of corporate transformation and the executive responsible for Information Technology at the Asset & Resource Management (ARM) Group and managing director at ARM Financial Advisers.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biology from University of Lagos and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Maastricht School of Management, The Netherlands. Also, Oguntonade, who assumes the role of Nigeria payments director, would work with relevant regulators on pricing, licenses, identification, distribution networks and financial services supplyside mapping among other initiatives. Oguntonade was the fintech and innovation division head at Guaranty Trust Bank. He was group head, electronic payments at the bank. He obtained a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Lagos and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Federal University of Technology.

In addition, Adeola has worked as a consultant, managing a number of work streams in Nigeria and across the African continent for RPA. She obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical engineering and electronics from the university of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and Master of Science in mobile and satellite communications from the University of Surrey and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom.

