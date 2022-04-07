Rockefeller Foundation commits $105m to make sustainable foods accessible

The Rockefeller Foundation launched its new Good Food Strategy, which will invest USD 105 million over three years to increase access to healthy and sustainable foods for 40 million underserved people around the globe. The programme will support a shift in public and private spending toward foods that are nutritious, regenerate the environment, and create equitable economic opportunity for people at every step of the food supply chain.

The new strategy builds on the Foundation’s investment in powering the food system with renewable energy, part of its historic 1 USD billion commitments to an inclusive, green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and as an anchor partner of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet. TheGoodFoodStrategyrecognizesthatthe way the world produces and consumes food is failing both people and the planet. Despite the food system’s $9 trillion global market value, two-thirds of people living in extreme poverty are agricultural workers and their families.

Unhealthy diets account for one in five deaths worldwide, andthefoodsystemgeneratesover a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions. “Because of climate change, food prices were already the highest in a decade, even before Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine further decimated global food supplies. Now, the world is on the precipice of a global humanitarian crisis.” said Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation.

“The world must act — and act now. With this new commitment, the largest for nutrition in our history, The Rockefeller Foundation will help increase the supply of good, nourishing food and reimagine our food systems to make them more resilient for the future.” Over the next three years, The Rockefeller Foundation’s Good Food Strategy will focus on three levers to increase access to affordable, healthy food; reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the food system; and expand economic opportunity for small- and mid-size food producers: Good Food Data & Science Innovations: Investments will support metrics and data systems that better inform decision-makers on the real costs and benefits of our food.

This will include expanding existing investments in True Cost Accounting, which evaluates all the costs of the food system beyond what consumers pay in stores; standardising and democratising principles, outcomes and metrics for regenerative/agroecological agriculture including connecting a fleet of demonstration projects that show the impact potential of regenerative agriculture; harmonising definitions of dietary quality; and launching the Periodic Table of Food Initiative, a global effort to create a public database containing the comprehensive biochemical composition and function of the most important foods from around the globe.

