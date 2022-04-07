Health

Rockefeller Foundation commits $105m to make sustainable foods accessible

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Rockefeller Foundation launched its new Good Food Strategy, which will invest USD 105 million over three years to increase access to healthy and sustainable foods for 40 million underserved people around the globe. The programme will support a shift in public and private spending toward foods that are nutritious, regenerate the environment, and create equitable economic opportunity for people at every step of the food supply chain.

The new strategy builds on the Foundation’s investment in powering the food system with renewable energy, part of its historic 1 USD billion commitments to an inclusive, green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and as an anchor partner of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet. TheGoodFoodStrategyrecognizesthatthe way the world produces and consumes food is failing both people and the planet. Despite the food system’s $9 trillion global market value, two-thirds of people living in extreme poverty are agricultural workers and their families.

Unhealthy diets account for one in five deaths worldwide, andthefoodsystemgeneratesover a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions. “Because of climate change, food prices were already the highest in a decade, even before Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine further decimated global food supplies. Now, the world is on the precipice of a global humanitarian crisis.” said Dr. Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation.

“The world must act — and act now. With this new commitment, the largest for nutrition in our history, The Rockefeller Foundation will help increase the supply of good, nourishing food and reimagine our food systems to make them more resilient for the future.” Over the next three years, The Rockefeller Foundation’s Good Food Strategy will focus on three levers to increase access to affordable, healthy food; reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the food system; and expand economic opportunity for small- and mid-size food producers: Good Food Data & Science Innovations: Investments will support metrics and data systems that better inform decision-makers on the real costs and benefits of our food.

This will include expanding existing investments in True Cost Accounting, which evaluates all the costs of the food system beyond what consumers pay in stores; standardising and democratising principles, outcomes and metrics for regenerative/agroecological agriculture including connecting a fleet of demonstration projects that show the impact potential of regenerative agriculture; harmonising definitions of dietary quality; and launching the Periodic Table of Food Initiative, a global effort to create a public database containing the comprehensive biochemical composition and function of the most important foods from around the globe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

2021: Using budget, insurance, others to optimise health delivery

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Nigeria is widely known as the country with very bad health indices. With improved health budget, expanding health insurance to actualise Universal Health Coverage (UHC), among other strategies, the health sector could experience a turn around this year, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI It has become a ritual to welcome every new-year with exciting celebrations. Of course, […]
Health

Firm reaffirms commitment to world without waste

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In commemoration of World Earth Day, Coca- Cola Nigeria through its recycling initiatives has reaffirmed its commitment to the support of environmental protection and sustainability in Nigeria. Amaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria stated this while speaking during the maiden edition of the Business Day Diswaste conference themed ‘Corporate Citizens for […]
Health

NAFDAC Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the use of Pfizer-Bio Tech COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria. NAFDAC’s approval is coming a few months after it gave the nod for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jab in the country. The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye announced this during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica