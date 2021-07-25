Rocking Hijab in style

There is something very unique and fashionable about covering up every part of the body like our Muslim sisters do. Fashion critics have preached severally that leaving little to the imagination is a classier fashion than being half naked.

These stylishly pieced together Islamic outfits are gorgeous to consider when planning an outing for another Muslim celebration.

These stylish pieces show how versatile hijab can be in piecing different kinds of fashion. Here Hijab adds the classy Muslim touch to turtle neck body hug shirts, high waste skirts, floor length dresses, even jeans and jackets.

Popular Muslim fashionista on Instagram known as Osob Mohamud has several Muslim attires in fun eye catchy colours.

Also Islamic fashion-ideas keeps dishing out best Islamic fashion ideas on social media.

This shows that there is classy fashion in every religious attire, all you need is a bit of creativity

