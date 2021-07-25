Body & Soul

Rocking Hijab in style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Rocking Hijab in style

There is something very unique and fashionable about covering up every part of the body like our Muslim sisters do. Fashion critics have preached severally that leaving little to the imagination is a classier fashion than being half naked.

 

These stylishly pieced together Islamic outfits are gorgeous to consider when planning an outing for another Muslim celebration.

 

These stylish pieces show how versatile hijab can be in piecing different kinds of fashion. Here Hijab adds the classy Muslim touch to turtle neck body hug shirts, high waste skirts, floor length dresses, even jeans and jackets.

 

Popular Muslim fashionista on Instagram known as Osob Mohamud has several Muslim attires in fun eye catchy colours.

 

Also Islamic fashion-ideas keeps dishing out best Islamic fashion ideas on social media.

This shows that there is classy fashion in every religious attire, all you need is a bit of creativity

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Great time as Folashade Omotade is decorated

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Princess Abiodun Folashade Omotade is not your regular Lagos society woman. Omotade, who is an inspiration to many, comes across as an ambitious woman, as she has her hands in many sectors of the economy.   This woman of substance is often described as a restless soul, who is constantly driven by an ambition […]
Body & Soul

Abdulfatah Ahmed faces baptism of fire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Financial expert turned politician, Abdulfatah Ahmed, while he reigned as the governor of Kwara state, he had a remarkable run and left behind a legacy he’s been proud of. Also, the suave, articulate dude is known for one thing, easy going and a life devoid of unnecessary noise and attention.     Even during his […]
Body & Soul

Bukola, Toyin Saraki celebrate wedding anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

When the name Bukola Saraki is mentioned, what readily comes to mind is no other than politics.   Aside his late father being a great politician, Bukola too has proven to be in tune with what politics is all about, making people his priority.   However, aside of his dexterity in the game of politics […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica