News

Rockmould Limited appoints Wale Agbede as Marketing Manager

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

Rockmould Homes Limited, a fast-rising luxury real estate company in Lagos, have announced the appointment of Wale Agbede as it’s Marketing and Communications Manager.

This new role at Rockmould and the investment in marketing is a significant reflection on the rapid organic growth of the business and the continuing investment in top talent.

Wale will be responsible for developing and driving the marketing strategy across the business, supporting operations in Lagos, and the future growth into other strategic locations. Wale brings with him a wealth of brand management experience and he represents a new dawn in the real estate business.

Commenting on his new appointment, Agbede said: it’s an exciting time to be joining Rockmould Limited and I am really looking forward to leading the brand into new periods of growth, both here in Lagos and beyond.
“Rockmould already has a grounded reputation in the market and I am keen to drive forward a framework of activity to build on what has already been a tremendous period for the company.

“A key focus will be on elevating our brand positioning in the luxury real estate market to achieve our ambitious growth plans over the next couple of years.”

Rockmould Limited is a full service luxury real estate development company that is focused on providing, financing and servicing quality high value properties for the ever-buzzing middle class in Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu to award 4th Mainland Bridge in December

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will in December award the much-anticipated, multi-billion naira 4th Mainland Bridge in Lagos. Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed this yesterday. The Special Adviser, who said the state would do everything possible to ensure transparency in the execution of the 38km project, also […]
News

Edo 2020: Coalition of 35 political parties endorse Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

T hirty-five registered and the recently de-registered Political Parties in Edo state yesterday announced their endorsement of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the September 19 governorship election in the state. The parties said they joined their structures together towards ensuring the re-election of the incumbent governor and his deputy Mr. Philip Shaibu, for another four years […]
News

Engage Africa on basis of reciprocal respect, Buhari urges Biden

Posted on Author By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the US President-elect, Joe Biden, to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respect and shared interest. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari congratulated the former US Vice President on his election “at a time of uncertainty and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica