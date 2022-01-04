Rockmould Limited appoints Wale Agbede as Marketing Manager

Rockmould Homes Limited, a fast-rising luxury real estate company in Lagos, have announced the appointment of Wale Agbede as it’s Marketing and Communications Manager.

This new role at Rockmould and the investment in marketing is a significant reflection on the rapid organic growth of the business and the continuing investment in top talent.

Wale will be responsible for developing and driving the marketing strategy across the business, supporting operations in Lagos, and the future growth into other strategic locations. Wale brings with him a wealth of brand management experience and he represents a new dawn in the real estate business.

Commenting on his new appointment, Agbede said: it’s an exciting time to be joining Rockmould Limited and I am really looking forward to leading the brand into new periods of growth, both here in Lagos and beyond.

“Rockmould already has a grounded reputation in the market and I am keen to drive forward a framework of activity to build on what has already been a tremendous period for the company.

“A key focus will be on elevating our brand positioning in the luxury real estate market to achieve our ambitious growth plans over the next couple of years.”

Rockmould Limited is a full service luxury real estate development company that is focused on providing, financing and servicing quality high value properties for the ever-buzzing middle class in Lagos.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...