Rodgers tips Iheanacho to replace Vardy

eicester City coach, Brendan Rodgers, has tipped Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as the right replacement for the Foxes’ hitman, Jamie Vardy.

 

 

Speaking ahead of the club’s crucial English Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, the former Liverpool manager said the striker has the potential to get away from Vardy’s shadow.

 

 

Iheanacho, 23, has played second fiddle to Vardy since joining Leicester from Manchester City in 2017.

 

 

The former junior international however has started showing signs of his potential after getting two goals in his last three games for Leicester.

 

 

Rodgers, who admitted he’s admired Iheanacho from the first day he walked into the club, stated that there is no reason the young forward can’t step into Vardy’s boot one day.

 

 

“With Kel it’s a question of confidence. He came in from Man City and into a position where you have such an iconic figure in Jamie Vardy playing there,” Rodgers said.

 

 

“I liked his talent from the outside looking in before I came here. He scored goals for City and you can see his raw talent.

 

 

“But he needed to develop and grow in confidence and gradually that has grown. You can see the appreciation of the supporters for him. The crowd really respond to him.

 

 

“It was a question of working on his strengths. He’s a powerful boy. He’s strong, aggressive; he naturally wants to work hard.

 

“It’s given him clarity, when he plays, what’s expected of him when he has and hasn’t got the ball. I speak to him a lot.

 

 

“He’s been a very important player for us this season and has scored valuable goals.  Then it’ll be over to people like Kels or anyone else to come in and take on that mantle.”

 

 

