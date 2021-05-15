Sports

Rodgers wants to win FA Cup, inspire smaller clubs to ‘do a Leicester’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

• ‘Leicester can be the signpost for every team,’ manager says
• Club aiming to beat Chelsea and lift FA Cup for first time

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City aim to stand as “the people’s club” in the wake of the European Super League scandal and that ambition would be boosted by victory against Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Rodgers suggests that lifting the trophy for the first time in the club’s history, while third in the Premier League, would further demonstrate Leicester’s ability to punch above their financial weight and inspire others.
“It has been pretty clear with the talk around the Super League and super-clubs and how they have been defined, but for us we would love to continue growing to be that people’s club as such: the club that supporters around the country look at and hope that their own club can do a Leicester in challenging the elite of the game,” the manager said.
“We are realistic but also optimistic about what we can achieve even though we don’t have the resources of some of these other clubs. So being competitive and being a club in European football consistently over a number of years would be a huge success for Leicester City and would help the club continue to grow and develop on a worldwide basis.
Leicester have spent an average of just over £20m a season on transfers since their sensational title triumph in 2016 and have regularly lost top players to others clubs, such as Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire, as well as N’Golo Kanté and Ben Chilwell, who could feature for Chelsea on Saturday. Rodgers guided them to fifth last season and has led them to within touching distance of Champions League qualification this term.
“I think [those feats] gave a notion to the regular supporter – who is in love with football but not so much the business of it – that Leicester can be the signpost for every team that this is what can happen,” he said. “Economically – the way we are run very well as a club – and equally from a performance perspective. Most supporters will look at Leicester as a club that gives them hope that one day their own team can be that team as well.
“This story here since winning the title has been one that has gone round the world. What we have tried to do here is build our own map and make the club sustainable. I sense there is a lot of goodwill for a club like us. We are the pioneers for the clubs outside the top six, as such.”
*Courtesy: The Guardian

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Ajayi suffers second defeat as Iwobi returns

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, was on a losing side for the second weekend running in the English Premier League as his West Bromwich Albion side suffered a 5-2 defeat away at Everton.   Everton secured their second win of the season with another Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi, coming on for hat-trick scorer, Dominic […]
Sports

Omokaro, Udeze, lament Eagles’ absence in CHAN

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…disagree over exclusion of home-based in Eaglestalents Two ex-internationals, Bright Omokaro and Ifeanyi Udeze, have lamented the inability of the Super Eagles B team to qualify for the ongoing CHAN Competition in Cameroon. It would be recalled that the team led by Imama Amapakabo failed to qualify after losing on aggregates to Togo and the […]
Sports

Campbell wants Dangote to take over Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kevin Campbell, a former Arsenal player, has admitted that he is on board with the Arsenal fans who are calling for Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote to become the club’s new owner. Stan Kroenke has remained an unpopular owner of the north London side and the American’s mistake in joining the proposed European Super League has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica