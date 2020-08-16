Roger Brown resumes as new CEO of Seplat

Roger Brown, the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has resumed office. Brown is expected to lead Seplat into the next phase of the company’s growth aspirations following the retirement of the founding CEO Austin Avuru on July 31, 2020 after 10 years.

Brown joined the company in 2013 as the CFO and played a key role in the successful dual listing of the company in 2014 on both the London and Nigerian Stock Exchanges. Similarly, since joining Seplat, he has played significant roles in various asset acquisitions by the company as well as implementing the company’s financial business model.

Brown played critical roles in the company’s successful landmark deals, Initial Public Offering (IPO) and financial structure of debt and acquisitions, as well as increased returns to shareholders. He is very familiar with the local and global business environments and institutions.

As the new CEO, he is expected to work towards reinforcing the company’s leading position in the energy sector. Brown brings to the CEO role, an extensive knowledge of the company in his over six years as the CFO and a member of the Board.

He has strong financial, commercial and mergers and acquisition (M&A) experience as well as proven people skills which will be an asset as the company embarks on the next phase of its growth.

One area of priority for company is to ensure that liquidity and cash flow of the company remains strong and that the company’s balance sheet maintains its resilience and robustness. Prior to joining the company, Brown was an advisor to the company since 2010 while he was the Managing Director and head of EMEA Oil and Gas at Standard Bank Group.

During his time at the bank, he was instrumental in providing advice and deploying capital across the African continent in the oil & gas, power & infrastructure and the renewable energy sectors. Seplat’s new CEO is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

The product of Belfast Royal Academy also holds MSc in Finance from University of Ulster; BSc (Hons) in Finance from University of Dundee. Brown joined Seplat and its board in July 2013, having previously been an advisor to the company since 2010, he set up the London office for the company prior to listing on the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges (Main Board).

During his time at the company he steered the business through extremely challenging times during low oil prices and an 18-month period when the business was not producing oil due to a shutdown of its main oil pipeline.

