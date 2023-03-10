Business

Roger Brown Steps Down As Seplat CEO After Court Order

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comments Off on Roger Brown Steps Down As Seplat CEO After Court Order

Following the Federal High Court order in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy PLC, Roger Brown, has stepped down from office.

The court restrained Brown from further parading himself as the firm’s CEO, pending the determination of a suit filed against him and others by aggrieved stakeholders of the company.

The aggrieved stakeholders accused Brown of racism, favouritism for expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians, and breach of the good governance code.

Details later…….

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Business

5000 entrepreneurs graduate from Google’s Hustle Academy

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

No fewer than 5,000 business owners who have completed the Google’s Hustle Academy training programme were graduated by the company on Tuesday. The graduation ceremony took place in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa. Google also announced a new speaker series in which successful African entrepreneurs share lessons and advice, furthering its commitment to helping entrepreneurs […]
Business

SWIFT: CBN tasks banks on payment system compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reminded all lenders in the country of the importance of complying with the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) universal payment confirmations requirements.   In a circular posted on its website on Friday, the apex bank stated that “all SWIFT customers are required to provide confirmation on […]
Business

FirstBank’s webinar highlights cybercrime prevention tips

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Individuals and business in the country have been urged to be vigilant so as not to falk victims of cybercrime and other forms of information security breach, especially in the wake of the disruptions occasioned by COVID-19.   The advice was given by panelists at the second edition of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica