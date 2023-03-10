Roger Brown Steps Down As Seplat CEO After Court Order

Following the Federal High Court order in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy PLC, Roger Brown, has stepped down from office.

The court restrained Brown from further parading himself as the firm’s CEO, pending the determination of a suit filed against him and others by aggrieved stakeholders of the company.

The aggrieved stakeholders accused Brown of racism, favouritism for expatriate workers, discrimination against Nigerians, and breach of the good governance code.

Details later…….

