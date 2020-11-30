Rogers keeps Ndidi for busy December

…Eagles’ star may miss Fulham tie today

Super Eagles and Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, is likely to miss his side’s clash with Fulham in Monday’s English Premier League fixture, but could be back for Thursday’s outing in the UEFA Europa League.

This is based on information from the King Power Stadium, where an indication has emerged that Leicester have been handed a triple injury boost with the expected return of Ndidi along with the duo of Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu.

The update confirms an earlier hint by The Foxes’ coach, Brendan Rodgers, that Ndidi is poised to return next week, after almost two months out with injury, as he copped a knock in the groin during The Foxes’ second game of the season.

Pereira has been out since March with a serious knee injury, while his fellow defender Soyuncu has missed the last nine games with a groin problem he sustained on international duty with Turkey last month.

Although Rodgers admitted that the three players were unlikely to face Fulham at King Power Stadium on Monday, they are set to make their comebacks for the Europa League trip to Zorya Luhansk of Ukraine on Thursday.

Rodgers disclosed: “With Ricardo Pereira, Ndidi and Caglar we’re hopeful of getting them some game time in Luhansk when we go for our next European adventure which is great news for us.

“We’re coming into a busy period. In December, you have up to eight or nine games, the games close together are going to be a tough ask but the players have been outstanding.

They have known this is what we’ve said from the beginning of the season.

“You have to be ready, recover well and adapt this year with European football but we’re enjoying that experience. Knowing you have to come back and be on it physically and mentally in the league, the players have shown they are coping with that.

