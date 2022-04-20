Rohaab is a singer whose works sit in the heart

Rohaab is singer and melody maker of pop and electronic music with an Oriental orientation, born in 1988 in Tehran.

He has learned singing techniques and vocal lines from great masters such as ; “Saeed Nikbakhsh”, “Mohammad Saffar Montasheri”, and “Hossein Alishapour”.

In recent years, he has sung and composed melodies in numerous works of Organic House , Pop, deep House, love romance genres.

Rohaab is well versed in folk music and Arabic intervals.

Rohaab has “”Tenor voice”” and it is not difficult for him to sing high notes.

In the past, he has participated in international Singing classes with Egyptian singing style and he is also well versed in Arabic music.

Rohaab has collaborated with successful composers and arrangers, and some of these works have been seen globally.

“”Ashke Setare”” music ,arranged by DJ phellix and performed by “Rohaab” has been sucsesfuul to be listed in the 2022 album “Buddhabar” from France.

He believes that good voice is inherited and he inherited it from his father.

