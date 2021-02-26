Rohr allays fears over Osimhen’s health

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr, has dismissed fears over the fitness of Victor Osimhen after the striker was knocked unconscious during the final minutes of Sunday’s Italian serie A match at Atalanta. The 22-year-old was stretchered off the pitch and rushed to hospital in northern Italy after he fell awkwardly and hit his head on the ground, following a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.

After spending the night under observation and undergone multiple tests, Osimhen returned to Naples on Monday. Rohr, who is expected to name him in his squad for next month’s crucial final two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, is hopeful he will return to action soon. BBC quoted Rohr as saying: “I spoke to Victor, he told me he’s physically and mentally okay now but must wait for the club doctors.

“My thoughts are with him because he’s had some difficult start in Italy, but he’s a strong boy and he must wait for the doctors to clear him to play again. “He’s an important player for us and we’ll see how it goes at his club first, because his well-being is very important for everyone.”

A club statement read: “Victor Osimhen underwent further tests, with all coming back negative. The striker will now rest for a period of a few days before gradually returning to training. His condition will be monitored on a daily basis.” Nigeria, who were third at the last Nations Cup in Egypt, still need twopointsfromtheirfinalqualifiers at home to Benin and then away to Lesotho to confirm a spot at the next tournament in Cameroon.

