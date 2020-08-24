Sports

Rohr applauds Balogun’s new form

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has applauded the new found form of Leon Balogun with his new Scottish side, Rangers. The defender has been in top form since joining Steven Gerrard led side at the start of the current campaign and Rohr has tipped him for a recall to the national team.

 

Apart from the former Wigan Athletic defender, Rohr has also disclosed that Italian Serie B highest goal scorer for the just concluded season, Simy Nwankwo, could be on his way back to the Super Eagles after helping Crotone gained promotion to the top flight.

 

Nwankwo scored 21 goals and provided three assists across all competitions, including his 20 strikes in Serie B which earned him the league’s top-scorer award. Speaking with Germany-based Nigeria journalist, Oma Akatugba, Rohr said Balogun made a right decision moving to Scotland where he already regained his form. “It’s a good move for Leon because even against St. Miren he played well and (Joe) Aribo scored,” he said.

 

“He’s finding his rhythm again and is showing quality and I think he can come back to the Super Eagles with his form and we have Leon Balogun in good fitness.

 

”He had some problems in his last club but now I think he’s made a good choice playing together with Aribo and that’s a good change for him. It’ll be good to see him again. “Concerning Simy, we can have him and he’s doing so well.

 

We monitored him like the others and what he did was great. “He was a little bit down in the World Cup and didn’t have time to come in and be competitive with his partners but now I think he deserves a chance if he continues playing like this.”

Both players were part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, however, while Balogun remained with the team to clinch Bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt a year later, Simy lost his place and hasn’t been called up since then.

