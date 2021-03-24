Rohr blames Nigerians for Onuachu’s struggle in Eagles

..says team must beat Benin to avoid crisis in Lagos

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has said Nigerians raised the bar too high for striker Paul Onuachu after scoring on his debut, which consequently affected his performance in subsequent outings for the national team.

The striker announced himself to national prominence by scoring one of the fastest goals in the national team’s history on his debut in a friendly against Egypt in 2019. However, he has been unimpressive in his subsequent inclusions.

Despite being Nigeria’s leading scorer in Europe with 27 goals this season, Rohr overlooked the lanky striker in his initial 23-man squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho sparking uproar from fans and pundits who heavily criticized the coach. However, Rohr believes those who are rooting for the players were the ones who put too much expectation on the striker which slowed down his progress in the team.

He said: “As you know, Onuachu is a part of the team, I invited him already when he played his first match and he scored the goal after seven seconds and then the people are waiting all the time that he is doing the same but he could not,”

Rohr said. “But he is a part of our team, a very important player and sometimes we also have to look for other players who deserve also to have a chance. “We know Paul already now since more than two years and we want also to see Sadiq Umar unfortunately the club did not release him so he is coming back Onuachu.”

