Rohr can’t save Eagles, Akpoborie blasts

…says German coach makes Onuachu ineffective

Ex-international Jonathan Akpoborie has joined the growing list of pundits who have deep doubt about the capacity of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to produce a competitive team. The former Stuttgart of Germany striker is of the opinion that the coach has proven that he has nothing to offer the country and should have been fired long ago.

He wonders why a coach will continue to build a team for four years without tangible progress and urged his employers the Nigeria Football Federation to critically review the coach’s continued stay on the job. He insisted that he doesn’t see Rohr doing anything more than what a Nigerian coach will offer and that the African Cup of Nations will not serve any purpose in evaluating Nigeria’s progress under the Franco-German coach. “Rohr hasn’t given us anything new,” he said.

“I don’t think he has a clear cut programme; World Cup should be the standard, anyone that is rating Rohr on the basis of what he has done at the Nations Cup has gotten it wrong because the World Cup should be the ultimate. “With what I have seen, Rohr cannot give us anything new; he hasn’t performed more than our indigenous coaches and I am certain he can’t perform more than them.

“I don’t know why a coach will continue to build his team the way Rohr is doing. We have seen how the German coach is building his team, he hasn’t lost the core of his players but we have something completely different in Nigeria.”

Akpoborie who was part of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets that claimed the first FIFA U-16 World Cup in China in 1985, is also unhappy about the way Rohr has managed the country’s hottest striker in Europe Paul Onuachu.

