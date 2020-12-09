Sports

Rohr can’t save Eagles, Akpoborie blasts

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…says German coach makes Onuachu ineffective

Ex-international Jonathan Akpoborie has joined the growing list of pundits who have deep doubt about the capacity of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to produce a competitive team. The former Stuttgart of Germany striker is of the opinion that the coach has proven that he has nothing to offer the country and should have been fired long ago.

He wonders why a coach will continue to build a team for four years without tangible progress and urged his employers the Nigeria Football Federation to critically review the coach’s continued stay on the job. He insisted that he doesn’t see Rohr doing anything more than what a Nigerian coach will offer and that the African Cup of Nations will not serve any purpose in evaluating Nigeria’s progress under the Franco-German coach. “Rohr hasn’t given us anything new,” he said.

“I don’t think he has a clear cut programme; World Cup should be the standard, anyone that is rating Rohr on the basis of what he has done at the Nations Cup has gotten it wrong because the World Cup should be the ultimate. “With what I have seen, Rohr cannot give us anything new; he hasn’t performed more than our indigenous coaches and I am certain he can’t perform more than them.

“I don’t know why a coach will continue to build his team the way Rohr is doing. We have seen how the German coach is building his team, he hasn’t lost the core of his players but we have something completely different in Nigeria.”

Akpoborie who was part of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets that claimed the first FIFA U-16 World Cup in China in 1985, is also unhappy about the way Rohr has managed the country’s hottest striker in Europe Paul Onuachu.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Why we can’t sack Rohr now, says Pinnick

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Football Federation will not fire coach Gernot Rohr despite recent disappointing results and growing calls for his dismissal. The Super Eagles have failed to win this year after they drew thrice and lost once in four matches. Two of these draws were with Sierra Leone, who are ranked 120th in the world by FIFA, […]
Sports

Ex-United keeper, Lindegaard, scores in Sweden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Is there a sight in football better than seeing a goalkeeper scoring in injury-time? Former Manchester United keeper Anders Lindegaard did just that in the Swedish top flight for Helsingborg, reports the BBC. Trailing 2-1 in injury time at Falkenbergs, the 36-year-old Danish stopper darted up the field to convert a corner with a […]
Sports

Tokyo 2021 Paralympics Games: Athlete decries lack of equipment, support

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A Paralympics star and contingent in the table tennis event of the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics Games, Isau Ogunkunle yesterday decried lack of equipment and support to aid his preparation for the international tournament. 34-year-old Ogunkunle caused the greatest upset at the 2019 Africa PTT Championships in Alexandria, Egypt when he beat the African champion, Egypt’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: