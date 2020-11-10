Rohr: Eagles eager to give joy to Nigerians

…hails NFF’s new secretariat, Dankaro House

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, at the weekend assured Nigerians that the players were in high spirits and ready to make the lovers of the game happy with the good results. Rohr stressed that it was great to be back to Nigeria for a competitive match after one year of break due to the outbreak of Coronavirus across the world.

The Eagles are billed to play against Lone Stars of Sierra Leone back-to-back on November 13 and 19 in continuation of the Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

The Manager said beginning from Friday’s match billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the players would be all out to make Nigerians happy. He said: “We are focused and we are all ready to go out strong. The players want Nigerians to be happy and they will use good results to do this.

“We tried to use the friendly matches to shape up further and we will be fine on Friday in Benin City. It’s a new place and I hope the pitch will be friendly to the players to express themselves for our kind of football.” Rohr however showered praises on the NFF over the recent movement of its secretariat from the Glass House in Zone 7 to the Dankaro House permanent site.

“This is a befitting place with so much space and I am happy the Eagles have a permanent home. We can even come here to say hello to everyone in the secretariat. “It is a good home for us and can motivate us for better because this is where everything will start,” Rohr added. The Eagles are currently on six points from two games in the group and will look up to grab another six in the back-to-back fixtures with Sierra Leone.

