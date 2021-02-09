Sports

Rohr hints on Ighalo’s return to Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia’s new striker, Odion Ighalo, will be welcomed back into the Super Eagles fold soon if the words of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr are to go by.
Ighalo called it quits with the national team right after inspiring Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt where he emerged as tournament’s top scorer.
But Rohr, according to report, has expressed delight with Nigerian strikers making waves with their European clubs, adding he was scouting on all fronts ahead naming a squad for the forthcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho next month.
“Playing in Saudi is not a reason to eliminate a good player from Super Eagles. Ighalo has just moved to Saudi and we intend to keep eyes on him,” Rohr said.
“Terem Moffi (Lorient) is doing well like Taiwo  OlympicsAwoniyi (Union Berlin), Paul Onuachu (Genk), Umar Sadiq (UD Almeria), Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) again and others. We are looking in all directions.”
During the last AFCON qualifiers, Ighalo scored a total of seven goals – the most by any player.He also found the net against Burundi in the group phase; Cameroon in the round of 16; Algeria in the semi-finals and Tunisia in the third-place playoff.
He won the prestigious award, named best player of the decade shortly after then he announced his retirement before he received a loan offer at Manchester United from his Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua

