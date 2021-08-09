Rohr is S’Eagles’ problem –Jo Bonfere

Former Super Eagles coach Bonfere Jo has hit out at the current handler of the national team, Gernot Rohr, saying the team is not playing to its full potential because of the poor tactics of the German tactician.

Bonfere, who led Nigeria to her first Olympics gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Games, said there is enough quality in the Super Eagles to dominate African football but the team hasn’t achieved much because the players are used in wrong positions.

“Nigeria football is not the quality that I think the nation’s football should be in right now. Nigeria football must be respected across the continent.

We have very good players in the national team but the thing is that they use them wrongly on the pitch of play. That’s the problem,” he said The coach, who led the Eagles to the final of the 2000 African Cup of Nations, also berated Rohr for his complete neglect of home-based players.

He said the coach would have helped the league to grow a bit faster if he stays around, discovers, and invite Nigeria Professional Football League players to the national team.

He said during his time he gave opportunities to local players despite the poor state of the league.

“In my time when I was looking through the local league, the league was very poor. You must think 20-25 years ago.

The league was very poor. There were no good pitches, no good coaches to train the players.

