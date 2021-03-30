Sports

Rohr: It feels good to end Benin's 8-year unbeaten home record

…says Iwuala's qualities attracted him

 

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr has heaped praises on his boys following their 1-0 win over the Benin Republic in Saturday’s African cup of Nations qualifiers.

 

Rohr said in a post-match chat that he was particularly delighted for breaking the Squirrels 8- year-old home unbeaten record.

 

Super Eagles needed a late goal from in-form striker Paul Onuachu to pick the maximum points at the Stade Charles De Gaulle on Saturday.

 

Speaking to journalists after the game, Rohr said he was super delighted to see his ending the Beninose home run.

 

“It was a sweet victory. It really feels good to finally end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten record at home,” Rohr said after the game. ”

 

Rohr also revealed that the qualities of Enyimba of Aba’s attacker, Anayo Iwuala, attracted him as he has been watching him for long.

 

Iwuala was given his debut in the 1-0 defeat of Benin Republic.

 

The attacker replaced Galatasaray winger Henry Onyekuru in the 81st minute of the game and he showed a glimpse of his highly revered potentials by followers of the Nigerian domestic league.

 

Rohr told www.aclsports.com that he is not afraid to give young and locally based players a chance in his team.

 

“He (Iwuala) had a good impact in the game,” Rohr said.

“I’m not afraid to give a chance to young players and even to local players. I saw him already playing in Port Harcourt against Rivers (United) in a Confederation Cup game.

