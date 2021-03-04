Sports

Rohr keen on Rangers’ youngsters Bassey, Ofoborh

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has confirmed that he has been scouting for Rangers duo Calvin Bassey and Nnamdi Ofoborh for Nigeria. The highly-rated English and Italian born youngsters are still eligible to play for Nigeria due to their parentage and Rohr hinted that he would like to see them committed to their future to Nigeria.

“We have been watching Rangers a lot and scouting all their games and there’s also Calvin Bassey and Nnamdi Ofoborh, who is an Under-20 international who both have Nigerian roots so the challenge is there for them to join them,” Rohr said to Scottish tabloid Daily Records. Bassey and Ofoborh are yet to establish themselves in Rangers’ first team but they could get squad roles next season. Ofoborh is a 21-year-old midfielder who plays like Gerrard, Lampard and Vieira, while Calvin Bassey is a left back.

21-year-old Oforboh was snapped up by Rangers last summer but allowed to spend the season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers. Born in England, the centre midfielder has already represented Nigeria at youth level and was a member of the Flying Eagles squad to the Under-20 World Cup finals in Poland last year.

Bassey, also 21, joined Rangers at the start of this season from Leicester City’s youth team, and the left-back has featured in eight league games for the Gers. Born in Italy to parents with Nigerian roots but raised in England, Oforboh and Bassey are eligible to play for the Super Eagles and the two European nations.

