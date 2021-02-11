Sports

Rohr laments absence of Eagles stars' in top EPL clubs

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr, is regretting that most of the national team players do not play for big sides like Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea. The German tactician although appreciates that two of his stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi feature for high-flying Leicester City, he still lamented that majority of them play for clubs battling against relegation. Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi has become a regular for Everton, with the former Arsenal winger helping the Toffees to seventh on the EPL table after 21 matches. The other three Super Eagles stars in the Premier League have not been so lucky, though, Fullback Ola Aina and forward Josh Maja – on loan from Bordeaux.

