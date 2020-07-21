Rohr lauds Zidane for winning LaLiga title

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has lauded his former pupil, now coach of European giants Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, for winning the 2019/2020 Spanish Premier League.

Rohr said the Frenchman is modest compared with two world class coaches in Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Rohr coached Zidane for half a year during the 1995- 1996 season at Bordeaux and the attacking midfielder was a key member of the squad that reached the final of the UEFA Cup that season.

Zidane recently won his 11th trophy as Real Madrid boss, and Rohr has stated that the three-time FIFA World Player of the Year showed signs of being a future manager during their time at Bordeaux. “This modesty is what makes him special ,” Rohr said to SPORT BUZZER.

“He doesn’t appear like Pep Guardiola or Jürgen Klopp. Zidane is calm, reserved and pleasant. “During the months at Bordeaux, he kept asking questions during training when I gave instructions.

He was very interested and I already thought back then that he could become a good coach.”

Zidane has won three Champions League titles, the Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup twice each as coach of Real Madrid.

Like this: Like Loading...