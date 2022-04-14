Sports

Rohr linked with vacant Eagles coaching job

The former Bayern Munich and Bordeaux defender was sacked as Super Eagles coach last year but may be set to land another job on the continent Gernot Rohr has been linked with the vacant coaching role of the Eagles of Mali, a few weeks after the dismissal of former coach Mohamed Magassouba. Rohr, currently unoccupied since losing his job in Nigeria is vastly experienced in African football and has been rated as a top candidate for the job.

Other coaches listed are former Mali international, Eric Chelle, former coach of the Malian national team, Djibril Drame and AS Otoho coach, Alou Badra Diallo. Mali dismissed Magassouba following the Eagles’ failure to qualify for the Wo rl d C u p d e – spite their strong pool talent.

The Malian football federation (FEMAFOOT) had revealed that there are stronger considerations for the four coaches mentioned. Rohr worked in Nigeria for five years, leading the country to one African Cup of Nations third-place finish and getting eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup. The Franco-German is the coach who served the longest in charge of the Nigerian senior national football team The former Bordeaux manager had been linked with the Malian job in the past but said he chose Nigeria at the time.

 

