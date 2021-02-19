Sports

Rohr lists 40 Eagles for Benin Republic, Lesotho

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has revealed he has compiled a list of 40 players among of which he would choose the squad that will prosecute the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month. The German said he was satisfied with the performances of his players across Europe and the names of those that will make the pick for the two games wouldbe revealedin the coming days.

“We also see everybody from our list of around 40 players. We’ve seen them playing, some of them are injured actually like Samuel Chukwueze and I hope he’ll be ready for our game in the end of March, for the two games; one in Benin Republic and the other one in Lagos like you know,” he said on a Lagos-based radio station, Brila FM.

The Nigeria Professional Football League is back after nine months of break and the coach has now enjoyed the luxury of watching the league matches on television like many Nigerians across the world with an opportunity for him to see more home based stars he could draft into the team. However, the France-based tactician was not emphatic on the chances of home-based players to make his team for the two international engagements. “I’m very happy that we can watch now the games of the league in NPFL from everywhere in the world so it’s good to know, good to see.

“I saw days ago the match of Abia warriors against Rangers and I will watch on Sunday the match of Rivers against Enyimba for the African competition. We have to watch and it’s depending on what they are doing all week long to make a good match. They didn’t play for 9 good months and also didn’t qualify for CHAN in Cameroon. So we hope to have better times with the home-based players.” Meanwhile, Rohr also confirmed that youngster Josh Maja is back on his radar following his eye catching performances for Fulham in the English Premier League

