Sports

Rohr must get the best of Super Eagles –Obasi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles Attacker Chinedu Obasi has said the team is one of the best national teams in Africa with quality players, despite failing to win a match in 2020. Super Eagles will end the year as the 35th ranked team in the world and fifth best in Africa, behind Senegal, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia.

The three-time African champions played four matches in 2020, recording a defeat and three draws, including the 4 – 4 result against Sierra Leone in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played in November.

While assessing the team performance, Obasi told brila.net that the team has huge potential in all departments and tasked the Manager, Gernot Rohr, to get the best out of every player in the squad. “We have a great team, but sometimes it’s difficult to say like the last game; it didn’t go the way we would have wanted, going four ahead of Sierra Leone and the opponents coming back, it’s always a very difficult situation,” said Obasi.

“At the same time, I think we have a great team, it’s all about finding a way to get the best out of the boys, I just think that’s the key.” The former Nigerian international added that there was need for experienced vets in the squad, but he’s optimistic the team will bounce back in 2021.

“And sometimes, there are places where you need experience, but it’s not my job; I’m just a spectator watching from outside and it is a different ball game when you are with the team. But I wish them all the best next year,” He concluded. Obasi earned 28 caps for the Super Eagles and represented Nigeria at the 2008 African cup of Nations and 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Akpoguma shines in Hoffenheim defeat against Dortmund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Newly capped Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma, was one of the shining stars in Hoffenheim 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga game played on Saturday.   The centre-back was handed his fourth start for the Kraichgauer this season despite only recently re-joining the side after he left for international duty.   The […]
Sports

Eagles’ camp excites Dessers, Akpoguma

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Two new invitees, Cyriel Dessers and Kevin Akpoguma have expressed delight to be in the current Super Eagles camp preparing for back-to-back friendly games in Austria. Racing Genk striker, l Dessers is eager to make his first outing in a Super Eagles shirt, insisting it’s a dream to be a part of the Nigerian squad […]
Sports

UEFA League: Atalanta stun Liverpool as Man City progress

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Madrid, Bayern, Ajax Atalanta scored twice in four minutes to deliver a surprise victory over Liverpool and blow qualification from Champions League Group D wide open. A much-changed Reds side lacked fluidity and failed to have a shot on target at Anfield on Wednesday, reports the BBC. Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens struck […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: