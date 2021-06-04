Rohr, NFF under fire over Nwafor’s invitation

Garba Lawal, Udeze cry foul

The invitation of Galatasaray’s Valentine Ozornwafor by coach Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles’ friendly game against Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, has continued to generate reactions with three ex-internationals disagreein on his call up for the game. Speaking during a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Thursday, former midfielder, Garba Lawal and defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, both cried foul play while former striker of Super Eagles, Victor Ikpeba, said that the invitation of the player might have been on recommendations from a scout. Ozornwafor only played for eight minutes during the just concluded Turkish league season. He also played only four matches for LaLiga Division 2 side, Almeria, while on loan with the club two seasons ago. “The decision is up to the coach no doubt,” Garba Lawal said.

“But as a professional, we should act on current form which should rule the players out because he has not been regular in the team. “It is sad that after playing eight minutes in one season, the coach called him and nobody could ask questions from the federation.

It is unthinkable.” While condemning the act, Udeze said merit should be the ideal thing. He added that giving the coach such power might not work well for the team. The former West Brom of England defender added: “Many players struggle to play week in week out, and so to have invited someone who featured for eight minutes is a bad commentary. “Merit should be the ideal thing but the power of Rohr is just too huge in recent time. “The coach owes Nigerians an explanation over why he invited Ozornwafor. It is a sad development and unfair to others working hard. His match fitness level is also suspect and that is not good for the national team” Former Monaco striker, Ikpeba, however, disagreed with his former teammates. He argued that the coach had the right to invite him for the game.

