Fashanu
Sports

Rohr not good enough for Eagles’ job – Fashanu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Retired Nigerianborn England international, John Fashanu, has said the recent poor performances of the Super Eagles show that the current handler of the national team Gernot Rohr is not good enough.

 

Fashanu reacted to the 2-0 loss against the Central African Republic in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup; although the team made amend by winning the second leg 2-0 in Cameroon, the adopted home of CAR, the former Aston Villa forward, insisted that Rohr is not the man for the job.

 

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, Fashanu said there are several former Nigerian players who are good enough to do the job of coaching the Super Eagles, saying they should have been considered rather than always looking for expatriates.

 

“We lost the game against CAR and that’s not acceptable because CAR is a small country,” he said. “He (Rohr) is not the man

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Replicate Atlanta’96 feat, Osinbajo tells Team Nigeria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN), has called on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Team Nigeria athletes to replicate the performances of past Nigerian Olympians, particularly the Atlanta ’96 and Sydney 2000 as they prepare to leave the shores of the country.   Speaking at the Presidential Villa, Prof. Osinbajo added that “you will also carry with […]
Sports

S’Eagles to play friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia next month

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria will face Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in friendly matches in Austria next month. This was confirmed by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, in a tweet thread on Wednesday. The Super Eagles take on Cote d’Ivoire on October 9 and 2004 Africa Cup of Nations winners Tunisia four days […]
Sports

SWAN FCT, coaches play for Ogunjimi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

…as day of tributes now March 3 Plans are now underway by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter and Football Coaches Association in Abuja to organise a one day friendly match in honour of departed journalist, Olusegun Ogunjimi. Chairman of SWAN FCT, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, who disclosed this in a press statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica