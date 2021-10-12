Rohr not good enough for Eagles’ job – Fashanu

Retired Nigerianborn England international, John Fashanu, has said the recent poor performances of the Super Eagles show that the current handler of the national team Gernot Rohr is not good enough.

Fashanu reacted to the 2-0 loss against the Central African Republic in a Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup; although the team made amend by winning the second leg 2-0 in Cameroon, the adopted home of CAR, the former Aston Villa forward, insisted that Rohr is not the man for the job.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, Fashanu said there are several former Nigerian players who are good enough to do the job of coaching the Super Eagles, saying they should have been considered rather than always looking for expatriates.

“We lost the game against CAR and that’s not acceptable because CAR is a small country,” he said. “He (Rohr) is not the man

Like this: Like Loading...