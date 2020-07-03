Sports

Rohr: Osimhen must demand regular role in Napoli project

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…as CAF tips striker to shine for years

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has urged his striker Victor Osimhen to demand from Napoli in clear terms the specific role they want him to play in the proposed project of Italian side before he signs a contract. The former Wolfsburg player is expected to complete a move from French side Lille to Napoli and Rohr is optimistic his national team star could makle a success of his stint in the city of Naples. Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly ready to pay his club Lille, 70 million Euros for the services of the Super Eagles forward who scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last season. Rohr insisted the player already has the mentality of a champion and believes he’s ready to take the necessary steps forward.

”Of course, we are talking about a scorer, a player of power and speed. He is a fighter, he never accepts defeat, he always wants to win, even in training matches,”Rohr told Radio Punto Nuovo. ”During the last African Cup, he didn’t play very much, he had a very important player for Nigeria like Ighalo in front of him. When, however, Ighalo was forced to stop for an injury, Osimhen had his chance. “Victor fought all week, training hard, but without ever giving problems to me or teammates if he remained on the bench.

“Victor has a great player mentality. And often, in our chats, I advised him to take an important step and go to a level club, where he can find the right space to play continuously and grow. Meanwhile, Napoli already has a vibrant attack that consists of Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon, Hirving Lozano, and Arkadiusz Milik, Rohr however, hopes Gattuso can find a space for him in the team. “He is a guy who loves to work hard and who needs to be in constant competition. I hope Victor talks about it with Gattuso and can then find the right role within the Napoli project.” he said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Guardiola ‘very concerned’ over Garcia’s injury

Posted on Author Reporter

* As Luiz accepts blame for Arsenal defeat Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he is “very concerned” after defender Eric Garcia was taken to hospital following a collision against Arsenal. The 19-year-old collided with City keeper Ederson late on in the 3-0 Premier League win at Etihad Stadium, reports the BBC. Garcia received treatment […]
Sports

EPL: Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bournemouth’s Premier League survival was dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium. Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle an early lead and Cherries manager Eddie Howe shook his head in frustration as Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 within half an hour. […]
Sports

EPL: Kane back on target to deepen West Ham’s misery

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester survive Brighton scare Once again it was impossible not to feel that there is more to come from Tottenham, even though they got the job done in the end. It was a slog for long spells and although they were entitled to argue that they shaded this low-key London derby, they only ended their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: