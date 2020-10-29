Sports

Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, Etebo, 21 others for battles with S’Leone

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up Captain Ahmed Musa, defender William Ekong, midfield enforcer Oghenekaro Etebo and 21 others for next month’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying quick-fire double against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielder Alex Iwobi and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Chidera Ejuke are also called.

Nigeria’s leading marksman in the series, Victor Osimhen returns after missing out of this month’s friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia, just as midfielder Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Switzerland-based goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe will hope to earn his first cap for Nigeria, while defenders Kevin Akpoguma and Zaidu Sanusi, who impressed in the friendlies in Austria, have been handed opportunities to add to their caps.

There are seven players on standby, including defender Abdullahi Shehu, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, midfielders Ramon Azeez and Samson Tijani, and forward Paul Onuachu.

The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, November 13 before flying to Freetown for the return game on Tuesday, November 17 at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.

Players are expected to report at the Protea Hotel Emotan in Benin City on Monday, November 9. Victory in both encounters will all but guarantee Nigeria a slot at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals holding in Cameroon.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano, Switzerland); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure (Club Brugge, Belgium); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Standby: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Again, EPL, La Liga, Serie A matches come live on DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s another weekend of football on DStv and GOtv. Subscribers can look forward to the best football action from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A on SuperSport, scheduled for 25 to 28 September, 2020. For Premier League this weekend, Liverpool and Arsenal are scheduled to meet at Anfield on the evening of Monday […]
Sports

EPL: Chilwell shines as Chelsea hammer Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

Summer signing Ben Chilwell scored one and assisted another on his first Premier League start since his £45m move from Leicester City as Chelsea returned to winning ways against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Having made his first appearance on Tuesday as Frank Lampard’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by […]
Sports

NFF mourns U15 boys’ Coach, Danladi Nasidi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has consoled the family of the Head Coach of the U15 Boys’ National Team (Future Eagles), Mr. Danladi Nasidi who died in the early hours of Wednesday and buried same day. Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ paid glowing tributes to the one-time assistant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: