Rohr targets Reading midfielder, Olise, for Eagles

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has turned his attention to Reading midfielder, Micheal Olise, to provide answers to the missing number 10 link in the national team. This followed advice from former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha, who said that the national team technical crew has not been able to find a replacement since he left the position some years ago.

Okocha said Everton’s player, Alex Iwobi, who was given the position is not naturally endowed for the position and called on the handlers to look for a more creative playmaker like him. Olise has impressed well at Reading helping with five assists, placing him as the second best assists in the English Championship where Reading are looking good for promotion. The 19-year-old who played twice for France U-18 qualifies to play for Nigeria via his parents and the Nigeria Football Federation is set to convince the player.

Rohr’s technical assistant, Tunde Adelakun, spoke with the representative of the left footed player with the hope of having him in the Super Eagles team that resumes campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which resumes next year March. Reports says there is likelihood of the player getting invitation from Nigeria alongside his teammate, Ovie Ejaria, who is expected to be cleared by FIFA to switch allegiance to Nigeria from England where he played for their youth team.

