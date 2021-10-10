Sports

Rohr targets win against CAR in Douala

Charles Ogundiya Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said the target for his team on Sunday against Central African Republic will be total victory after the shock defeat against the same opponent in Lagos during the week.

 

Speaking after the team’s training in Douala, Rohr said they are happy with the pitch, even though the team will be playing in an empty stadium, they must try their best to make Nigerians happy. According to the German, there won’t be much changes in the team as he intends to bring in two or three changes to the team that failed to get a win in Lagos.

“We had a good training in Douala and we know that with AFCON coming to Cameroon, they will offer us a good infrastructure,” he said.

 

“The pitch is nice, the stadium is wonderful although will be empty, but that’s not a problem for us, we have to play our football and on this great pitch, we can do it, better than the other day when we failed to get the win in Lagos.

 

“We all know that we need to get the victory here in Cameroon, we didn’t do it in Nigeria and now we have the opportunity to make good rehabilitation, there wont be much changes, we will be bringing in two or three fresh players, but the quality will be very strong, we are very confident and it will be a good game.”

Karl Namnganda scored a stoppage –time goal off a defensive slip to hand the three points to the Les Fauves when both teams clashed at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday evening. Nigeria remain top of the Group C of the qualifying campaign at the halfway mark with six points, two more than Cape Verde and Central African Republic, with three-pointer Liberia bottom of the table.

