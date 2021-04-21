Sports

Rohr volunteers to help Bordeaux avoid relegation

Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has volunteered to help Bordeaux avoid relegation if called upon.
The Girondins are currently enduring a difficult time, having failed to secure victory in their last four games, including suffering a 3-0 defeat against Monaco on Sunday.
The disappointing results have seen Jean-Louis Gasset’s men drop to the 16th spot on the Ligue 1 table, two places above the relegation zone.
Rohr, who starred for the Girondins as a player for more than a decade and also managed the side between 1990 and 1996, is willing to return in any capacity to help the club maintain their Ligue 1 status, even though he just recently signed a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation following his satisfactory performances with the Super Eagles.
“We have to make the club sparkle and we need a really combative and united team. Coach Gasset also unfortunately seems a little lost in this situation. He must have tried a lot of things already, he still has the experience,” Rohr told France Bleu.
“We didn’t give up, we reacted but what we see is that the results are still just as catastrophic and that you concede three or four goals. .. It’s still difficult to always say the same thing.

