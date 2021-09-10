Rohr’s Eagles lack clear-cut pattern of play – Ijeh

Ex-international Peter Ijeh has carpeted the Super Eagles’ performances against Liberia and Cape Verde, saying it is shameful the team has no pattern of play in Gernot Rohr’s five years at the saddle. The Super Eagles beat Liberia 2-0 in Lagos before following that up with another 2-1 win in Cape Verde but Ijeh is unimpressive of the overall showing of the side. He said technically, the squad lacks ‘proper framework’ and there is no clear-cut pattern of play. He wondered why the Nigeria Football Federation has kept the coach despite glaring failures, noting that the man has the capacity to deliver on the big stage.

“It is unfortunate and disappointing to the young generation of talents that we have to keep this mediocrity in charge. There’s no pattern or framework for further development. “The truth of the matter is that Africans are still consumed by white supremacy and colonialism otherwise, I don’t know why this man will still be there after five years with no structured framework for development. This is not good for our football and I hope something will be done soon,” the former Eagles forward said.

